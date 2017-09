Oct 31 (Reuters) - M.W. Trade SA :

* Says it signs 8 million zlotys loan agreement with Jednostka Medyczna

* Says the total turnover with Jednostka Medyczna over the last 12 months amounts to 10 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)