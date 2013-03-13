PROFILE-Mexican Finance Minister Luis Videgaray

Position: Mexican Finance Minister

Incumbent: Luis Videgaray

Date of Birth: Aug. 10, 1968

Term: Appointed Dec. 1, 2012

Key Facts:

- Videgaray, President Enrique Pena Nieto’s right-hand man, combines blue-chip academic qualifications with experience in the private sector, local government and the federal Congress.

- He studied law and economics and then worked briefly at the Mexican finance ministry under then-minister Pedro Aspe, before winning a scholarship to do his doctorate at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States.

- On his return, he worked for seven years at Aspe’s investment bank Protego and met Pena Nieto - then a young congressman for the State of Mexico - during a debt restructuring.

- When Pena Nieto was elected governor of the State of Mexico in 2005, he named Videgaray as his finance minister, a post he held until 2009 when he became a federal congressman and led the lower house’s budget committee.

- Videgaray is aiming to push through fiscal reforms in the government’s first full year in office to boost Mexico’s low tax take and make tax collection more efficient.

- He is an avid reader and a fan of the National Football League’s Pittsburgh Steelers. He is known as serious and hard-working and is respected by investors and economists.