Singapore consortium back in running for Myanmar airport

SINGAPORE, Feb 4 (Reuters) - A consortium including Singapore’s Changi Airport Planners and Yongnam Holdings Inc has been invited by the government of Myanmar to re-enter negotiations to build and operate a new international airport in the country.

In August a consortium led by South Korea’s Incheon International Airport Corp was named as the preferred bidder to build Hanthawaddy International Airport, but those discussions have since broken down according to a person familiar with the matter.

Yongnam said in a statement that its consortium, which also includes Japan’s JGC Corp, has been asked by Myanmar’s Department of Civil Aviation to enter negotiations for a 30-year public-private partnership to build, run and maintain the airport. It was named in August as the back-up bidder to the Korean group.

The order was estimated in August to be worth around $1 billion and would oversee the construction of an airport near Yangon, Myanmar’s old capital and commercial centre, that could handle an annual passenger capacity of around 12 million people.