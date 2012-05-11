Myanmar may let in foreign banks by 2015-bankers

YANGON, May 11 (Reuters) - Myanmar may allow foreign banks to set up operations through joint ventures with local partners by 2015 when Southeast Asian countries are expected to formally integrate their economies, say bankers and industry officials familiar with the planned bank reforms.

Despite a year of wide-ranging political reforms, Myanmar’s government has been slow to revise laws on the growing number of foreign banks clamouring to tap the country of 60 million people, whose natural gas, minerals and other resources make it one of Asia’s most tantalising frontier markets.

As the United States and European Union lift economic sanctions, foreign banks remain limited to representative offices that can do little more than conduct research.

Some local media have reported they would be authorised to open full operational branches by 2014. But central bank officials said in interviews they doubted it would happen so soon. Officials at local private banks - only allowed since 1992 and primitive by international standards - were also sceptical.

“What I understand from the policy laid down earlier is local private banks will be opened first, then representative offices of foreign banks will be allowed, after that joint ventures between local private and foreign banks will come and finally foreign banks will be allowed,” said one central bank official, declining to be identified.

But that policy, the official said, may change when the 10-member Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) forms an economic bloc in 2015 to lower barriers to the flow of people, products and, to some extent, capital across its borders.

“In 2015, this policy may change if the leaders think it needs to be,” the official said.

“WE SHOULDN‘T RUSH”

In a report on Myanmar’s economy published this week, the International Monetary Fund said accelerating the modernisation of the financial sector was essential to prepare for economic integration in 2015.

But it also noted the authorities’ worries about capacity constraints, in particular a lack of experienced local bankers: “They preferred a gradual liberalisation, indicating that many domestic banks are not ready for price competition, notwithstanding the need to prepare for ASEAN integration.”

Some local bankers freely admit the problem.

“We shouldn’t rush allowing in foreign banks because we local banks are not ready to compete with them,” said Than Lwin, vice-governor of Kanbawza Bank Ltd, also known as KBZ, Myanmar’s biggest private bank.

“Kanbawza has only 60 branches and 60 billion kyat in capital - that’s about $80 million. It’s just a fraction of that of the foreign banks which have opened rep offices here.”

“We should go step by step following the policy laid down earlier,” added Than Lwin, who was formerly a deputy governor of the central bank and has also worked for the IMF.

“Anyway, after all, it has to come by 2015 before the AFTA emerges,” he said.

FOREIGN INVESTMENT

Dozens of local and foreign banks thrived in the 1950s. But the industry withered after a 1962 coup introduced a disastrous “Burmese Way to Socialism” and sweeping nationalisation.

In 1988, the country’s former military rulers reintroduced a market economy. Soon after, in 1992, private banks were allowed and foreign banks began opening representative offices. There were over 40 at one point but only 18 are open now.

Decades of dictatorship and the brutal suppression of pro-democracy activists brought layers of U.S. and European economic sanctions. Concerns over money laundering from the drug trade - Myanmar is the world’s second-largest opium producer - eventually quarantined the financial system.

In 2003, shady money-lending practices caught up with the sector, sparking a crisis exacerbated by inept decision-making at the central bank. Three banks collapsed.

Now, after a wave of political reforms, some foreign banks see vast untapped potential in the former British colony.

“Frankly, we all want to operate here as soon as possible. The earlier we are allowed, the better for the country, not only for us,” said the Yangon-based representative of one foreign bank, who declined to be identified.

“If foreign banks cannot operate here, who will give foreign direct investors big corporate loans for their projects here?” (Writing by Alan Raybould; Editing by Jason Szep and Ramya Venugopal)