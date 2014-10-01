FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UOB has won Myanmar limited banking license - source
October 1, 2014 / 5:21 AM / 3 years ago

UOB has won Myanmar limited banking license - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank, Singapore’s third-biggest bank by assets, has won a limited banking licence in Myanmar, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

A UOB spokeswoman declined to comment.

The source declined to be identified before a public announcement from Myanmar’s central bank, which is expected to unveil the results of the bidding later in the day. Between five to 10 banks are set to gain a licence.

UOB has had a representative office in Myanmar since 1994. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

