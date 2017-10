TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Stock Exchange and Daiwa Securities Group Inc said on Wednesday they will help Myanmar set up a securities exchange.

Daiwa Institute of Research Ltd, which helped set up brokerage Myanmar Securities Exchange Centre Co in 1996, and the Tokyo bourse have signed an agreement with the Myanmar Central Bank, the two said in a statement. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)