HONG KONG, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The government of Myanmar has appointed Citigroup and Standard Chartered as advisors to help it win its first credit rating, the banks said on Wednesday.

A credit rating will pave the way for the Southeast Asian nation to access international capital markets. Reuters reported on July 17 that Citi and StanChart were set to win the mandate . (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Miral Fahmy)