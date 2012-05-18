FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Myanmar's central bank says aims for weaker currency
May 18, 2012 / 3:25 AM / 5 years ago

Myanmar's central bank says aims for weaker currency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar, May 18 (Reuters) - Myanmar’s central bank wants to weaken its newly floated currency and prevent further rises that could derail reforms to its economy, a deputy central bank governor said.

Nay Aye, one of two deputy governors, added that foreign banks will be able to form joint ventures in Myanmar by 2014, a year earlier than expected, as foreign investors begin to size up one of Asia’s most promising frontier markets following the suspension of U.S. and European sanctions.

The International Monetary Fund cautioned in a report this month that the currency, the kyat, had been overvalued by as much as 40 percent this year, and that any further rise could hurt the economy.

Asked if he would like to bring down the currency’s value, Nay Aye said “yes”, noting the central bank was developing a fund for carrying out open-market operations and stabilising the currency.

“In the near future there will be a massive inflow of foreign direct investment, and as a result Myanmar’s kyat is expected to appreciate. We will do our best to prevent this,” he told Reuters in an interview.

