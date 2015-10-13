Myanmar election body held meeting on possible postponement of election-sources

YANGON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Myanmar’s election commission held a meeting on Tuesday morning with major political parties to discuss a postponement of an election scheduled for Nov.8 due to flooding, a government official and a politician present at the meeting told Reuters.

The election commission invited 10 parties to the capital, Naypyitaw, and asked them whether they wanted to postpone the election. Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy opposed the move, while the ruling Union Solidarity and Development Party was in favour of postponing the poll, the two people said. (Reporting by Timothy McLaughlin and Hnin Yadana Zaw; Editing by Alex Richardson)