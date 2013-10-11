FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Myanmar awards contracts for 16 onshore blocks -ministry
October 11, 2013 / 8:02 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Myanmar awards contracts for 16 onshore blocks -ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to show blocks are onshore, not offshore)

YANGON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Italy’s Eni, India’s ONGC Videsh and Malaysia’s Petronas were among the winners of contracts for 16 onshore energy blocks in Myanmar, an energy ministry official said on Friday.

Thirteen of the 16 contracts were production sharing deals and the rest were petroleum recovery contracts, said the official, who sought anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Eni, Petronas, ONGC, Pakistan’s Petroleum Exploration (PVT) and Canada’s Pacific Hunt Energy Corp each won contracts to operate two blocks, according to a list of the winners seen by Reuters.

For the first time in Myanmar, the winners would be required to perform Environment Impact Assessments before final approval from the country’s investment commission, the official added. (Reporting by Aung Hla Tun; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
