TABLE-Winners of 16 new onshore energy blocks in Myanmar
October 11, 2013 / 9:59 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Winners of 16 new onshore energy blocks in Myanmar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Following is a table listing the winners
of 16 onshore energy blocks awarded in Myanmar, according to the
energy ministry. 
    
   Production Sharing Contracts:
    
 No  Block/Area               Company awarded
 1   B-2 (Zebyutaung-Nandaw)  ONGC Videsh, India          
 2   K (Yamethin)             Eni, Italy         
 3   O (Pathein)              Petroleum Exploration, Pakistan
 4   EP-1 (Kyaukkyi-Mindon)   Brunei National Petroleum 
 5   EP-3 (Thegon-Shwegu)     ONGC Videsh, India
 6   IOR-5 (Htantabin)        Petronas, Malaysia          
 7   C-1 (Indaw-Yenan)        Pacific Hunt Energy, Canada
 8   H (Taungoo-Pyinmana)     Pacific Hunt Energy, Canada
 9   J (Mawlamyine)           Petroleum Exploration, Pakistan
 10  MOGE-4 (Myintha)         CAOG S.a.r.l., Luxembourg
 11  EP-4 (Mayaman)           JSOC Bashneft, Russia
 12  RSF-5 (Ondwe)            Eni, Italy
 13  MOGE-3                   PTTEP South Asia Ltd. + Palang
     (Padaukpin-Natmi)        Sophon Offshore, Thailand
 
    Petroleum Recovery Contracts:
    
 No  Block/Area          Company awarded
 14  IOR-4 (Pyay)        MPRL E & P Pte, British Virgin Isl.
 15  IOR-6 (Myanaung)    MPRL E & P Pte, British Virgin Isl.
 16  IOR-7 (Shwepyitha)  Petronas, Malaysia
 
    NOTES:
     - With a total of $13.6 billion from 64 projects, the oil
and gas sector has attracted the largest share of total foreign
investment in Myanmar
     - Myanmar exported $3.7 billion worth of gas mainly to
neighbouring Thailand in the 2012-2013 (April/March) fiscal
year, up from $3.5 billion in 2011-2012 and $2.4 billion in
2008-2009.
     - Proceeds from the sale of gas are expected to climb later
this fiscal year following the start of operations of a pipeline
from western Rakhine state on the Bay of Bengal to China.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
