Italian-Thai seeks investors to replace Max Myanmar in Dawei
July 6, 2012 / 4:46 AM / 5 years ago

Italian-Thai seeks investors to replace Max Myanmar in Dawei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 6 (Reuters) - Thiland’s largest construction firm, Italian-Thai Development Pcl, is in talks with new investors to replace Max Myanmar Group, which has pulled out of the multi-billion-dollar Dawei project in Myanmar, an Italian-Thai unit said on Friday.

“Four or five local investors in Myanmar have showed interest in investing in Dawei after Max Myanmar’s withdrawal. Italian-Thai is in talks with them,” Somchet Thinaphong, managing director of Dawei Development Corp, told reporters.

Somchet also said Italian-Thai aimed to use liquefied natural gas (LNG) as the fuel for a 400-megawatt power plant in Dawei, but he declined to say where that would come from.

Zaw Zaw, Max Myanmar’s owner, told Reuters this week the group was pulling out of the Dawei port and industrial complex, adding to doubts about its viability. (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
