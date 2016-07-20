Myanmar military admits soldiers killed 5 people, says will prosecute

YANGON, July 20 (Reuters) - Myanmar's military said on Wednesday that soldiers had killed five villagers during an interrogation last month in northern Shan State, a rare admission by the still-powerful armed forces, and promised to prosecute the perpetrators.

A senior officer told a news conference in Yangon that a court martial was under way and that the verdict would be made public. The military also pledged help for the victims' families.

"The court martial found that they violated the rules, failing to follow certain procedures, that led to the death of the victims during the interrogation," said Deputy Major General and chief of military intelligence Mya Tun Oo.

Witnesses say soldiers rounded up dozens of men in the village of Mong Yaw in northern Shan State on June 25 and led five men away. The bodies of the five were found in a shallow grave a few days later. (Reporting by Wa Lone; Editing by Alex Richardson)