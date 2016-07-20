FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Myanmar military admits soldiers killed 5 people, says will prosecute
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 20, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

Myanmar military admits soldiers killed 5 people, says will prosecute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YANGON, July 20 (Reuters) - Myanmar's military said on Wednesday that soldiers had killed five villagers during an interrogation last month in northern Shan State, a rare admission by the still-powerful armed forces, and promised to prosecute the perpetrators.

A senior officer told a news conference in Yangon that a court martial was under way and that the verdict would be made public. The military also pledged help for the victims' families.

"The court martial found that they violated the rules, failing to follow certain procedures, that led to the death of the victims during the interrogation," said Deputy Major General and chief of military intelligence Mya Tun Oo.

Witnesses say soldiers rounded up dozens of men in the village of Mong Yaw in northern Shan State on June 25 and led five men away. The bodies of the five were found in a shallow grave a few days later. (Reporting by Wa Lone; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.