White House confirms Obama visit to Myanmar this month
November 8, 2012

White House confirms Obama visit to Myanmar this month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Newly re-elected President Barack Obama will travel to Myanmar later this month, the first such trip by a U.S. president, as part of a Southeast Asia tour that will also include stops in Thailand and Cambodia, the White House confirmed on Thursday.

Obama plans to meet Myanmar’s President Thein Sein and opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, on his visit to Myanmar, the White House said, in the latest sign of Washington’s support for democratic reforms in the once-isolated country.

U.S. confirmation of the November 17-20 trip to Southeast Asia followed word from officials in the region of Obama’s travel plans.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
