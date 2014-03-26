FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Myanmar awards offshore oil, gas blocks
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Myanmar awards offshore oil, gas blocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

YANGON, March 26 (Reuters) - Myanmar has awarded 10
shallow-water oil and gas exploration blocks and 10 deepwater
blocks in an auction process that began in April last year,
according to a posting on the country's Ministry of Energy's
website on Wednesday. 
    Winners include Royal Dutch Shell, Statoil
, ConocoPhillips and Total, among
others.
    Below is a full list of the winners. For a story on the
award, see:    
    
 Shallow water blocks
 Blocks  Selected companies
 /Area   
 A-4     BG Asia Pacific        + Woodside Energy
         (Myanmar)        
 A-5     Chevron         (Unocal Myanmar Offshore Co Ltd)
 A-7     BG Asia Pacific + Woodside Energy (Myanmar)
 M-4     Oil India Ltd           + Mercator Petroleum Ltd +
         Oilmax Energy
 M-7     ROC Oil          + Tap Oil         
 M-8     Berlanga Holding
 M-15    Transcontinental Group
 M-17    Reliance Industries          
 M-18    Reliance Industries
 YEB     Oil India Ltd + Mercator Petroleum Ltd + Oilmax Energy
         
 Deepwater
   blocks
 Blocks  Selected companies
 /Area   
 AD-2    BG Asia Pacific + Woodside Energy (Myanmar)
 AD-3    Ophir Energy Plc         
 AD-5    BG Asia Pacific + Woodside Energy (Myanmar)
 AD-9    Shell Myanmar Energy          + MOECO
 AD-10   Statoil          + ConocoPhillips        
 AD-11   Shell Myanmar Energy + MOECO
 MD-2    Eni Myanmar         
 MD-4    Eni Myanmar
 MD-5    Shell Myanmar Energy + MOECO
 YWB     Total E&P Myanmar          
 
 (Reporting by Aung Hla Tun; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.