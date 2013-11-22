FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Twenty firms drop out of bidding on Myanmar offshore oil blocks
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2013 / 1:15 PM / 4 years ago

Twenty firms drop out of bidding on Myanmar offshore oil blocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

YANGON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - About 20 companies dropped out of the final phase of bidding for oil and gas blocks off Myanmar’s coast, a senior energy ministry official said.

While 61 companies were qualified to bid, only about 40 submitted applications by the Nov. 15 deadline, according to the official who declined to name the companies.

“Processing is still going on,” he said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to media.

Myanmar is offering 11 shallow and 19 deep-sea blocks. Those chosen to develop shallow blocks will be required to work with local partners, while foreign companies can develop deep-sea blocks on their own as few local companies have experience in the sector.

Among the 79 companies that bid in the first stage in April were Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil Corp, France’s Total SA, Thailand’s PTT Exploration and Production PLC(PTTEP), and Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional BHD(Petronas).

Total, PTTEP and Petronas have “a considerable edge over newcomers”, because they already have experience and infrastructure in Myanmar, according to an Oct 21 analysis by VDB Loi, a law firm that has advised three “super majors” on investment in oil and gas exploration in Myanmar.

For the first time in Myanmar, the winners would be required to perform Environment Impact Assessments before final approval from the country’s investment commission, the energy ministry official said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.