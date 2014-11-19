FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Myanmar won't amend constitution until after 2015 election - parliament speaker
November 19, 2014 / 2:25 AM / 3 years ago

Myanmar won't amend constitution until after 2015 election - parliament speaker

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

YANGON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Myanmar will not change its constitution until after a general election late next year, the parliament speaker said, complicating efforts by opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi to reduce the military’s political power, or run for president.

A referendum on amending the military-drafted 2008 constitution could be held in May, but no changes would be introduced until after a new parliament was elected, lower house speaker Shwe Mann said.

“We can’t afford in the present political and administrative scenario to make any mistakes in amending the constitution right now,” he told reporters in the capital Naypyitaw, comments that were broadcast on Radio Free Asia on Wednesday.

Suu Kui’s party compiled a petition with nearly five million signatures in July calling for changes in a constitutional clause that would essentially weaken the military’s legislative powers and allow amendments to be made easier.

Among the controversial clauses is one that bars Suu Kyi from the presidency because her children hold British citizenship, which U.S. President Barack Obama last week said “doesn’t make much sense”. (Reporting by Aung Hla Tun; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Nick Macfie)

