MYANMAR PRESS-Over 1.4 mln use Facebook in Myanmar - Voice Daily
March 6, 2014 / 3:10 AM / 4 years ago

MYANMAR PRESS-Over 1.4 mln use Facebook in Myanmar - Voice Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

There are over 1.4 million users of Facebook, the world’s largest social network, in Myanmar, the Voice Daily reported, citing Paul Webster, a senior official from Facebook APAC.

Webster said 1.1 million out of over 1.4 million users use the website on their mobile phones, and the number of users were expected to rise as telecom infrastructure improves in the country, the paper added.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Yangon Newroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
