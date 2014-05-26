MYANMAR PRESS-FDI from turmoil-hit regional countries may move to Myanmar - Voice Daily

Foreign Direct Investment projects from some regional countries, which are experiencing political turmoil, are likely to move into Myanmar, the Voice Daily reported, citing some leading local businessmen.

Lured by E.U’s restoration of GSP (Generalized System of Preferences) trading privileges on Myanmar, a number of garment factories have already moved to Myanmar, the daily quoted Chairman Myat Thin Aung of Hlaingthaya Special Industrial Estate, western outskirts of Yangon, as saying.

