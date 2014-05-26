FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MYANMAR PRESS-FDI from turmoil-hit regional countries may move to Myanmar - Voice Daily
May 26, 2014 / 4:41 AM / 3 years ago

MYANMAR PRESS-FDI from turmoil-hit regional countries may move to Myanmar - Voice Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Foreign Direct Investment projects from some regional countries, which are experiencing political turmoil, are likely to move into Myanmar, the Voice Daily reported, citing some leading local businessmen.

Lured by E.U’s restoration of GSP (Generalized System of Preferences) trading privileges on Myanmar, a number of garment factories have already moved to Myanmar, the daily quoted Chairman Myat Thin Aung of Hlaingthaya Special Industrial Estate, western outskirts of Yangon, as saying.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Yangon Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

