MYANMAR PRESS-Telenor, Ooredoo granted telecom operation license - Voice Daily

A senior Myanmar Investment Commission (MIC) official said that operation licenses had been granted last week to Telenor and Ooredoo, the two international telecom giants selected through bidding mid last year, the Voice Daily reports. The two operators had earlier announced plans to invest about $15 billion and $ 2 billion respectively in the 15-year projects, it added.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Aung Hla Tun; Editing by Supriya Kurane)