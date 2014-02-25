FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MYANMAR PRESS-Yangon to develop more industrial estates - 7Day Daily
February 25, 2014 / 1:01 AM / 4 years ago

MYANMAR PRESS-Yangon to develop more industrial estates - 7Day Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Some new industrial estates will be developed around commercial city Yangon to help reduce land prices at existing estates, the 7Day Daily reported quoting Kyaw Soe, Regional Minister for Forestry and Energy.

Land prices at 24 existing industrial estates around Yangon range between 60 million kyat and 800 million kyat per acre ($61,000-$813,400) depending on the locations, the paper added.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 983.5000 Myanmar kyats) (Compiled by Yangon Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

