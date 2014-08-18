RPT-MYANMAR PRESS-Labour minister advises insurance cover for foreign-funded units - 7Day Daily

(Repeats to add “Myanmar Press” tag in headline) Labour Minister Aye Myint has advised the Myanmar Investment Commission to insure factories set up using foreign direct investment so as to ensure workers are compensated in case of issues with the owner, the 7Day Daily reported.

A South Korean factory owner had shut down his unit and fled last month without paying any compensation to the workers, the daily said. ----

