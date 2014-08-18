FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-MYANMAR PRESS-Labour minister advises insurance cover for foreign-funded units - 7Day Daily
#Financials
August 18, 2014 / 3:46 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-MYANMAR PRESS-Labour minister advises insurance cover for foreign-funded units - 7Day Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to add “Myanmar Press” tag in headline) Labour Minister Aye Myint has advised the Myanmar Investment Commission to insure factories set up using foreign direct investment so as to ensure workers are compensated in case of issues with the owner, the 7Day Daily reported.

A South Korean factory owner had shut down his unit and fled last month without paying any compensation to the workers, the daily said. ----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Yangon Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

