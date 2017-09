State-owned Myanma Insurance and 11 local private companies will start selling identical health insurance policies at Kyat 50,000 (about $45) per unit under a one-year trial effective July 1, the Global New Light of Myanmar reported, citing Deputy Finance Minister Maung Maung Thein. (bit.ly/1fdRV6R) ----

