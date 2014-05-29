FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MYANMAR PRESS-Lawyers plan to sue govt, firm for turning heritage building into hotel - NLM
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 29, 2014 / 4:16 AM / 3 years ago

MYANMAR PRESS-Lawyers plan to sue govt, firm for turning heritage building into hotel - NLM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Myanmar Lawyers’ Network (MLN) is planning to sue the government and a private company for developing a hotel project at a heritage building in downtown Yangon, the state-run New Light of Myanmar quoted MLN executive Soe Tint as saying at a protest on Wednesday. About 200 lawyers took part in the protest.

Located at the heart of the commercial city and overlooking the Yangon River, the 90-year old building used to house the Yangon Division Court and township courts till 2012. The Second Parliament Meeting was held in that building after Myanmar won independence from the British in 1948, the paper added.

(link.reuters.com/vet69v) ----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Yangon Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.