MYANMAR PRESS-Two more private banks to offer mobile banking - Voice Daily
June 11, 2014 / 4:41 AM / 3 years ago

MYANMAR PRESS-Two more private banks to offer mobile banking - Voice Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Two more private banks will be allowed to offer mobile banking services within weeks, bringing the total number of such providers to four, the Voice Daily reported, citing a senior central bank official.

The official told the paper that Innwa Bank and Myawaddy Bank, both owned by the military, currently offer mobile banking services, and First Private Bank and CB Bank will be granted permission for mobile banking.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Yangon Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
