MYANMAR PRESS-Over 100 big restaurants to undergo inspection for tax evasion - 7Day Daily
February 27, 2014 / 4:11 AM / 4 years ago

MYANMAR PRESS-Over 100 big restaurants to undergo inspection for tax evasion - 7Day Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A total of 112 big restaurants in commercial city Yangon will be inspected for tax evasion in a special campaign to expose tax evaders, the 7Day Daily reported, quoting Kyaw Kyaw, a member of the Tax Supervision Board.

He said over 70 big restaurants will be inspected in the first phase and the rest, in the second phase. The International Monetary Fund had recently pointed out some malpractices in Myanmar tax collecting system, the daily added.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Yangon Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

