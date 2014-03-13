FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MYANMAR PRESS-Public company formed to develop Kyaukphyu SEZ - Eleven Daily
March 13, 2014 / 12:46 AM / 4 years ago

MYANMAR PRESS-Public company formed to develop Kyaukphyu SEZ - Eleven Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A public company has been formed with 11 local private companies to develop Kyaukphyu Special Economic Zone (SEZ) with Chairman Mya Han of Fortune International as its chairman, the Eleven Daily reported.

It said Singapore-based CPG Company was recently chosen as the consultative firm for developing the SEZ at an investment of $277 million.

Sealed tenders will be invited from interested developers from March to November, the daily added. ----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Yangon Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

