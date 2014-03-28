MYANMAR PRESS-IFC to lend Shangri-La Asia $80 mln for Myanmar projects - Voice Daily

International Financial Corp (IFC) will lend $80 million to Shangri-La Asia Ltd for the expansion of the Traders Hotel and the construction of the Shangri-La Residences in Yangon, the Voice Daily reported, citing Vikram Kumar, resident representative of the IFC in Myanmar.

Shangri-La Asia has been facing acute shortage of hotel rooms due to a steep rise in tourist arrivals in Myanmar.

The 270-roomed Traders will have 485 rooms on completion of the expansion project, while the Shangri-La Residences will have 240 rooms, the daily said.

