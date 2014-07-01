FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MYANMAR PRESS-Semi-government SMID Bank to be listed in 2015 - Voice Daily
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 1, 2014 / 4:52 AM / 3 years ago

MYANMAR PRESS-Semi-government SMID Bank to be listed in 2015 - Voice Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Small and Medium Industrial Development Bank (SMIDB), a public bank run by Ministry of Industry, will be listed at Yangon Stock Exchange when it emerges in 2015, the Voice Daily reported Managing Director Tin Maung Htay of SMIDB as saying.

Having over 50,000 shares, the bank made over Kyat 7 billion (about $7.2 million) profit during the fiscal year on March 31, the report said quoting a bank statement.

Yangon Stock Exchange is scheduled to be opened with about five public companies in 2015 and at the moment Myanma Agro-business Public Co (MAPCO) and Asia Green Development Bank (AGDB) have confirmed to be listed there.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Yangon Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.