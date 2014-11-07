FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MYANMAR PRESS-South Korea's Taekwang to invest $100 mln to set up shoe factory - Voice Daily
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 7, 2014 / 3:40 AM / 3 years ago

MYANMAR PRESS-South Korea's Taekwang to invest $100 mln to set up shoe factory - Voice Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South Korea’s Taekwang group will invest $100 million in Myanmar to set up a shoe factory in an industrial zone near the Hanthawaddy International Airport in Bago, about 50 miles from Yangon, the Voice Daily reported quoting a local official of the company.

The official said factory construction had already started and the company would manufacture international branded sports shoes there, from early 2017. ----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Yangon Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

