FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Myanmar telecoms licence winners to be announced Thursday
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
June 27, 2013 / 4:46 AM / 4 years ago

Myanmar telecoms licence winners to be announced Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YANGON, June 27 (Reuters) - The winners of two new telecoms licences in Myanmar will be announced as planned on Thursday despite a vote in parliament to delay the process, the head of the body overseeing the bidding said.

“We are ready to announce the final winners sometime today, according to the original schedule. We don’t have any reason to postpone it,” Set Aung, who heads the Telecommunications Operator Tender Evaluation and Selection Committee (TOTSC), told Reuters. “Parliament can’t stop it at this point.”

The lower house voted on Wednesday to delay the award of the licences until after the enactment of a new telecommunications law that is still making its way through parliament. (Reporting by Aung Hla Tun and Jared Ferrie; Editing by Alan Raybould and Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.