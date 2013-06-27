Myanmar telecoms licence winners to be announced Thursday

YANGON, June 27 (Reuters) - The winners of two new telecoms licences in Myanmar will be announced as planned on Thursday despite a vote in parliament to delay the process, the head of the body overseeing the bidding said.

“We are ready to announce the final winners sometime today, according to the original schedule. We don’t have any reason to postpone it,” Set Aung, who heads the Telecommunications Operator Tender Evaluation and Selection Committee (TOTSC), told Reuters. “Parliament can’t stop it at this point.”

The lower house voted on Wednesday to delay the award of the licences until after the enactment of a new telecommunications law that is still making its way through parliament. (Reporting by Aung Hla Tun and Jared Ferrie; Editing by Alan Raybould and Ryan Woo)