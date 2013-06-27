FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telenor, Ooredoo win Myanmar telecoms licences
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
June 27, 2013 / 10:56 AM / in 4 years

Telenor, Ooredoo win Myanmar telecoms licences

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YANGON, June 27 (Reuters) - Norway’s Telenor and Qatar’s Ooredoo have been awarded telecommunications licences for Myanmar, the government said on Thursday, after a tender that will bring foreign companies into the sector for the first time.

Presidential spokesman Ye Htut announced the results in a statement on his Facebook page.

The operators will roll out networks in a country that analysts say has the lowest mobile phone usage in the world, with only 4 to 9 percent of its 60 million people connected.

The government has said it will finalise the 15-year licences by September and operators will need to launch services within nine months. They will have to provide voice services across three-quarters of the country within five years and data services across half of it.

Reporting by Jared Ferrie; Editing by Alan Raybould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.