One dead in ENI Congo oil platform fire
BRAZZAVILLE, Dec 3 One person was killed in a fire on an oil platform operated by ENI Congo off the coast of the Congo Republic city of Pointe-Noire, the government said.
BRAZZAVILLE, Dec 3 One person was killed in a fire on an oil platform operated by ENI Congo off the coast of the Congo Republic city of Pointe-Noire, the government said.
FRANKFURT, Dec 3 German semiconductor equipment maker Aixtron will explore with its Chinese suitor what can be salvaged of the planned takeover after a U.S. presidential order ruled the deal posed a national security risk, the company said on Saturday.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Dec 3 U.S. military veterans will meet with tribal leaders on Saturday as they continue to entrench themselves in a North Dakota camp where thousands of activists are protesting a multibillion-dollar pipeline project near a Native American reservation.