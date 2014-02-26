Thailand's True in talks to operate mobile service in Myanmar

BANGKOK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Thailand’s True Corp Pcl is in talks with Myanmar’s Yatanarpon Teleport (YTP) to jointly start mobile phone operations in Myanmar, a senior True executive said on Wednesday.

“We are in the process of negotiating with YTP. If successful, we need to seek approval from True Corp’s board and then we will inform the Stock Exchange of Thailand,” Chief Financial Officer Noppadol Dej-Udom told Reuters.

True Corp, controlled by the Charoen Pokphand Group and owned by Thailand’s richest man, Dhanin Chearavanont, operates a wide range of telecoms services from fixed-line to mobile and broadband Internet to cable television.

YTP, an internet service provider at present, is a joint venture between 13 local private companies and Myanmar’s government. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and by Aung Hla Tun in Yangon; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)