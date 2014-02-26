FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand's True in talks to operate mobile service in Myanmar
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 26, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

Thailand's True in talks to operate mobile service in Myanmar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Thailand’s True Corp Pcl is in talks with Myanmar’s Yatanarpon Teleport (YTP) to jointly start mobile phone operations in Myanmar, a senior True executive said on Wednesday.

“We are in the process of negotiating with YTP. If successful, we need to seek approval from True Corp’s board and then we will inform the Stock Exchange of Thailand,” Chief Financial Officer Noppadol Dej-Udom told Reuters.

True Corp, controlled by the Charoen Pokphand Group and owned by Thailand’s richest man, Dhanin Chearavanont, operates a wide range of telecoms services from fixed-line to mobile and broadband Internet to cable television.

YTP, an internet service provider at present, is a joint venture between 13 local private companies and Myanmar’s government. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and by Aung Hla Tun in Yangon; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.