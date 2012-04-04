FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to begin targeted easing of Myanmar sanctions-Clinton
April 4, 2012 / 7:26 PM / 6 years ago

U.S. to begin targeted easing of Myanmar sanctions-Clinton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - The United States will take targeted steps to ease sanctions banning the export of U.S. financial services and investment in Myanmar to respond to progress in the Southeast Asian country’s democratic transition, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday.

Clinton said the United States would also take steps to send a full ambassador to Myanmar, establish an office of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in the country and relax U.S. visa bans on select Myanmar officials following this month’s parliamentary by-elections.

