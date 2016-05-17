FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. eases sanctions on Myanmar to support economic growth
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 17, 2016 / 2:30 PM / a year ago

U.S. eases sanctions on Myanmar to support economic growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - The United States eased some sanctions on Myanmar on Tuesday to support political reforms and economic growth in the country, the Treasury Department said.

The moves include easing restrictions on the country’s financial institutions, removing seven state-owned companies from the U.S. blacklist and extending a measure allowing shipments to go through ports and airports, Treasury said in a statement.

The announcement came before a visit to the Southeast Asian nation by Secretary of State John Kerry on May 22. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati and Joel Schectman; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

