U.S. eases Myanmar sanctions to permit NGO projects

WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday relaxed sanctions on Myanmar to permit non-governmental organizations to support certain humanitarian, religious and educational activities in the country.

The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control issued a notice saying that, subject to certain limitations, sanctions would be eased to allow projects to meet basic human needs, democracy building and good governance, education, religious, sport and non-commercial development in the country. (Reporting By Andrew Quinn; Editing by Eric Beech)