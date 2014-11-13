BRIEF-Mybet Holding reports 9-month revenue of about 52 mln euros, up 12.4 pct

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Mybet Holding SE :

* Says 9-month revenue of around 52 million euros up 12.4 pct on same period of previous year

* Says 9-month EBIT of 214 thousand euros ahead of target and an improvement of about 4.2 million euros on 2013

* Says revenue guidance for 2014 confirmed, full-year EBIT forecast upped

* For Q4 expects a positive financial performance, on which basis management board anticipates clearly positive EBIT of 0.5 million euros to 0.65 million euros, with a slight improvement in revenue volume to 70 million euros to 75 million euros

* Expects full-year EBIT to come in at between 0.5 million euros and 0.65 million euros