BRIEF-Mycronic raises 2014 sales forecast
December 22, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Mycronic raises 2014 sales forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Mycronic Publ Ab

* Mycronic adjusts the outlook upwards for full year sales in 2014

* Says current assessment for sales in 2014 has been in span of SEK 1,150 - 1,250 million

* Says company’s new assessment is that sales in 2014 will be approximately SEK 1,440 million

* Says sales within both business areas, SMT and PG, is developing above expectations and the company

* Says P-80 delivery is the main reason for the upwards adjustment of 2014 full year sales assessment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

