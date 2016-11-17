FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Australia's Myer flags return to profit growth, shares jump
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 17, 2016 / 11:20 PM / 9 months ago

Australia's Myer flags return to profit growth, shares jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Myer Holdings Ltd, Australia's biggest up-market department store operator by sales, said on Friday it expects a return to net profit growth in 2017, sending its shares up as much as 10 percent.

In prepared notes for the company's annual general meeting, Chairman Paul McClintock told shareholders that the 2017 financial year "will see EBITDA growth ahead of sales growth and a return to NPAT growth both before and after implementation costs".

Myer shares rose as much as 10 percent in early trading, their biggest jump since March, before easing to be up 6 percent, while the broader sharemarket was up 0.3 percent.

Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates

