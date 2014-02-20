FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Myer asks David Jones to reconsider takeover offer
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 20, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 4 years ago

Australia's Myer asks David Jones to reconsider takeover offer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Myer Holdings Ltd, Australia’s biggest department store chain by sales, has asked David Jones Ltd to reconsider a takeover bid, saying Myer’s departing chief will stay on and so could lead the A$3.1 billion ($2.80 billion) combined entity.

Myer in October offered to buy No.2 rival David Jones at market value to increase their competitiveness. But David Jones, which had a market capitalisation of A$1.7 billion as of Thursday, rejected the offer.

The pair have seen sales fall over the past few years as shoppers go online, but a recent pick-up prompted David Jones’ chief last month to backtrack on a resignation announced in October, local media reported.

In a letter included in a statement to the Australian Stock Exchange on Thursday, Myer Chairman Paul McClintock asked David Jones Chairman Peter Mason for his “agreement and support” to discuss a “merger of equals, with neither party taking or ceding control”.

Myer has re-appointed Chief Executive Bernie Brookes, who was scheduled to leave in August, on an indefinite basis, making him “available to lead the combined company should the merger occur”, McClintock wrote.

Brookes is Myer’s No.10 shareholder with a 1.71 percent stake, according to data compiled by Reuters.

Myer shares rose 4 percent and David Jones shares rose 1.6 percent on Thursday in a flat overall market.

David Jones said it planned to make a statement on the matter later in the day.

$1 = 1.1071 Australian dollars Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.