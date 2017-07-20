FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
UPDATE 1-Australia's Myer cuts FY17 profit guidance; deputy CEO to leave
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Saudi Arabia
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Egypt's poorest risk death for promise of work in Libya
World
Egypt's poorest risk death for promise of work in Libya
Ford's 'golden noses' seek edge in slowing China car market
Autos
Ford's 'golden noses' seek edge in slowing China car market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 20, 2017 / 12:01 AM / 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Australia's Myer cuts FY17 profit guidance; deputy CEO to leave

2 Min Read

(Adds Austradia writedown, sass & bide impairment)

July 20 (Reuters) - Australia's Myer Holdings Ltd cut its net profit after tax forecast for fiscal 2017 on Thursday, citing ongoing weakness in retail trading conditions, and announced the resignation of its chief merchandise officer.

Myer, one of Australia's biggest department store operators by sales, cut the forecast, before implementation costs, to a range of A$66 million ($52.50 million) to A$70 million from an earlier guidance of more than A$69.3 million.

Myer said it had decided to write down the full carrying value of its 20 percent stake in Austradia Pty, the local franchisee of British fashion retailer Topshop.

Myer announced in May that Austradia had appointed voluntary administrators.

The Melbourne-based retailer added that it has been unable to secure a deal on "acceptable commercial terms" with Topshop's British parent, Arcadia Group, to allow for the continuation of Topshop/Topman concessions in Myer.

Myer also said it will take a A$38.8 million impairment charge on its struggling Australian fashion brand sass & bide.

The company did not cite a reason for the departure of deputy chief executive Daniel Bracken, who was also chief merchandise and customer officer, after two-and-a-half years in the job.

$1 = 1.2571 Australian dollars Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in BENGALURU; Editing by Jane Wardell and Christopher Cushing

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.