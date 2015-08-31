FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Myer to raise cash, tweak strategy after profit falls
August 31, 2015 / 10:47 PM / 2 years ago

Australia's Myer to raise cash, tweak strategy after profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Australia’s Myer Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it would raise money from shareholders to cut debt and invest in its department stores after posting a 21 percent fall in full-year profit.

Myer, which has been grappling with tough competition, a shift to online shopping and a sluggish Australian economy, posted a net profit excluding one-offs of A$77.5 million ($55.1 million), in line with its March forecast and analysts’ estimates.

The country’s largest department store operator said it would raise about A$221 million through a rights issue priced at A$0.94, a hefty 22 percent discount to its closing price on Monday. ($1 = 1.4063 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast, editing by G Crosse)

