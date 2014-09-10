FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Myer says annual profit falls for a fourth year
September 10, 2014 / 11:26 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's Myer says annual profit falls for a fourth year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Myer Holdings Ltd, Australia’s largest department store operator by sales, posted a 22.6 percent fall in annual net profit, its fourth straight year of profit decline, as sales slid and operating costs continued to rise.

Net profit came in at A$98.54 million for the year to July 26, down from A$129.88 million the previous year and its lowest in seven years.

The result was less than the A$101 million average forecast of 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; With additional reporting by Shilpa Murthy in Bangalore; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

