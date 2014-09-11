UPDATE 1-Australia's Myer annual profit slumps, dividend slashed

* Net profit A$98.54 mln vs consensus estimate of A$101 mln

* Fourth year of profit decline

* Dividend slashed

* Shares slide as much as 9 pct (Adds dividend cut, share reaction and company outlook)

By Byron Kaye

SYDNEY, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Myer Holdings Ltd, Australia’s largest department store operator, posted its lowest annual net profit in seven years as shoppers bought less following a tough federal budget and store refurbishments disrupted sales.

The Melbourne-based retailer also slashed its final dividend, helping send its shares down as much as 9 percent in early trade.

As the sector grapples with the explosion of online shopping and the rise of foreign fast-fashion retailers, Myer has come under further pressure after being outbid for rival David Jones Ltd by South Africa’s Woolworths Holdings Ltd in April.

Net profit came in at A$98.5 million for the year to July 26, down from A$129.9 million the previous year and marking a fourth year of profit decline.

That was just under the A$101 million average forecast of 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Its dividend was cut to 5.5 Australian cents from 8 cents the previous year.

Sales fell slightly to A$3.14 billion for the year but comparable store sales grew 1.2 percent - a result Myer Chief Executive Officer Bernie Brookes said was encouraging, given subdued consumer sentiment and unseasonably warm weather during the second half.

Profits were hit by a rise in costs, including investments in store refurbishments and openings and the company’s online offerings. Depreciation in the Australian dollar and changes to its wages penalty structure as well as increased store labour hours also weighed on earnings.

For the 2015 financial year, Myer said it expects costs will rise by about 3 percent as it keeps investing in the business, but that it “anticipates delivering sales growth”. It did not specify by how much.

Myer’s shares slumped as much as 9.3 percent to touch six-week lows. They were last trading 8.7 percent lower. ($1= 1.09 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; With additional reporting by Shilpa Murthy in Bangalore; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)