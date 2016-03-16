FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Myer Holdings says H1 net profit slips
March 16, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

Australia's Myer Holdings says H1 net profit slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 17 (Reuters) - Myer Holdings Ltd, Australia’s biggest department store operator by sales, said first half net profit fell 4 percent as it scrambled to cut overhead and cope with fierce competition online.

Net profit for the operator of about more than 60 high street stores was A$59.7 million for the six months to Jan. 23, down from A$62.2 million the previous year. Total sales grew 1.8 percent.

The Melbourne-based retailer nudged up its full year profit guidance to a range of A$66 million and A$72 million, from a range of A$64 million to A$72 million. (Reporting by Byron Kaye)

