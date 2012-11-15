UPDATE 1-Australia's Myer boosts sales, shares hit six-month high

(Adds CEO comment, shares)

* Myer Q1 same-store sales up 0.8 pct, beat analyst forecasts

* November sales also up on year ago

* Myer still cautious, CEO calls for central bank rate cuts

MELBOURNE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Myer Holdings Ltd, Australia’s largest department store chain, reported a better-than-expected rise in its same-store sales in the quarter to October and said the trend continued into November, sending the firm’s shares to a six-month high.

The increase in sales reflects improving Australian consumer confidence, which rose for a third month in November to its highest in over a year. Warmer weather in the southern hemisphere also encouraged summer clothing purchases, with children’s wear Myer’s best performer.

Myer’s same-store sales rose 0.8 percent in the 13 weeks to Oct. 27, bettering forecasts for a 0.4 percent gain in a Reuters survey of six analysts.

“Heading into the key festive season, where most of the retailers make the bulk of their sales, it’s quite positive to see them come up with this result,” said Stan Shamu, an analyst at IG Markets.

As of 0130 GMT, shares in Myer rose 5.5 percent to A$2.11, their highest since May. Rival David Jones Ltd gained 3.9 percent to A$2.56.

Myer’s Chief Executive Bernie Brookes said sales were positive for November so far, but he remained cautious and argued an official interest rate cut was warranted.

The central bank held rates steady at its meeting earlier this month.

“There’s no doubt the result reflects ... an improving trend. That’s inarguable, but (it is) still a pretty difficult consumer environment,” Brookes told the media by telephone on Thursday.

“It’s still reasonably tough. Were trying not to call it as the rebirth of department stores and we’re not calling it a sudden growth spurt. But (we are) really pleased it’s starting to show some great signs,” he said.

Myer was cautiously stocking its stores for a worst-case scenario of flat Christmas sales but could quickly access more stock if sales rose as expected.

“Who knows what’s going to happen from a fiscal cliff point of view in the United States, the debt they’ve got in Greece. So we continue to be cautious, the consumer is reasonably fragile and therefore we can’t afford to be too buoyant,” Brookes said.

In the quarter to October, total sales, including from two newly opened stores, rose 1 percent to A$688 million ($714.45 million).

Foot traffic fell around 2 percent in the quarter from a year earlier. It had been down as much as 10 percent previously.

Around a quarter of customers entering Myer stores made a purchase, and transactions and “basket size” were both improved, Brookes said.

Myer did not provide sales or profit guidance.

Myer and other large retailers will stage “Click Frenzy” on Tuesday, a local version of U.S. online shopping sale “Cyber Monday” as they try and ramp up Internet sales.

“It’s a good first start for Australian retailers getting recognised that they’re in the online game,” Brookes said. ($1 = 0.9630 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell and Thuy Ong in Sydney; Editing by Ryan Woo)