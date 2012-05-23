UPDATE 1-Australia's Myer lowers profit guidance, shares tumble

* Myer says 2012 profit may fall 15 pct

* Same-store sales down 2.1 pct in Q3

* Shares down 6.5 pct, lowest since early February (Adds details, CEO comment)

MELBOURNE, May 23 (Reuters) - Myer Holdings Ltd, Australia’s largest department store chain, cut its profit guidance on Wednesday after a sharp decline in sales in April and into May as the struggling retail sector fails to respond to cuts in interest rates.

The store chain, alongside other major outlets such as electronics retailer Harvey Norman, has been warning of a tough year as the non-mining sectors of the economy struggle.

The “very challenging and unpredictable retail environment” meant 2012 net profit could fall as much as 15 percent, Myer said. An earlier forecast had put a 10 percent limit on the slide.

“I‘m not seeing any sign of any significant improvement in the customer’s propensity to purchase,” Myer Chief Executive Bernie Brookes told analysts and media by telephone.

Shares in Myer were down 6.5 percent at A$2.03 by 0055 GMT, the lowest since early February. Rival department store chain David Jones was down 0.9 percent in a broader market down 1.1 percent.

“The trading environment for Myer has deteriorated quite significantly. The April and May period has certainly been a concern for us,” Brookes said, adding sales in the last 5-6 weeks had not met expectations.

Australia’s retail sector has been hurt by an environment with relatively high interest rates, falling home and share values and indebted consumers.

Competition from online retailing, aided by a strong local currency, and the entry of international giants such as Zara and The Gap have also made it tougher for Myer and other local retailers.

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s 50 basis point rate cut in interest rates this month, and earlier cuts in November and December, were only partially passed on to mortgage holders.

“Recent rate cuts do not seem to be helping the ailing retail sector with consumers more inclined to pay down household debt than go out and spend,” said Ben Le Brun analyst at optionsXpress.

“Looking at the situation in Europe and the effect it has had on financial markets in the past couple of weeks, there could be even more pain for old school retailers like Myer coming up,” he said.

Myer lowered the floor for its 2012 earnings to A$138.3 million ($136.88 million) from A$146.4 million.

“The fallout in equity markets and the ongoing turmoil in Europe continue to influence consumer sentiment,” said Myer’s Brookes. F o urth quarter sales would likely be flat or slightly lower, he said.

In March, Myer had already warned 2012 sales could fall after a 20 percent drop in first half profit.

Furniture retailer Nick Scali, blinds and curtains maker Kresta, and electronics retailers JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman have all lowered guidance or reported losses in recent weeks.

A number of retailers have also failed in the past 12 months, including clothing and footwear retailer Colorado Group, women’s clothing group Bettino Liano, and Borders’ bookstores.

White-goods and electronics wholesale supplier Retravision Southern has appointed administrators, the group said on Monday.