Australia's Myer sees Q4 sales flat or slightly down
May 23, 2012 / 12:55 AM / 5 years ago

Australia's Myer sees Q4 sales flat or slightly down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, May 23 (Reuters) - Myer Holdings Ltd, Australia’s largest department store chain, said on Wednesday sales for the fourth quarter were likely to be flat or slightly lower.

“It may be slightly negative but we’re giving it a good shake to try and make it a positive quarter,” Myer Chief Executive Bernie Brookes told analysts and media.

Sales fell 5.8 percent in the fourth quarter a year earlier, he said.

Myer said 2012 net profit could fall as much as 15 percent after total sales fell 0.9 percent in the fiscal third quarter. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

