Australia's Myer says November sales positive

MELBOURNE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australian department store Myer Holdings Ltd said sales continued to grow from year-ago levels into November.

The retailer earlier reported a 0.8 percent rise in same-store sales for the first quarter.

“Each month has been positive comp (comparative) sales growth and that’s carried on through November,” Chief Executive Bernie Brookes told analysts and media by telephone.

Brookes remained cautious about trading conditions and said an official interest rate cut was warranted.

“November’s no different. It’s still a tough trading environment,” he said. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Richard Pullin)